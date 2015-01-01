Abstract

Context: Some epidemiological evidence implicates acute organophosphate (OP) pesticide poisoning in long-term neurocognitive deficits. However, no study has prospectively followed up poisoned patients long-term from the time of intoxication. We aimed to determine whether clinically significant acute OP self-poisoning leads to subacute and chronic neurocognitive deficits, in a prospective follow up study.



METHODS: Employing Mini Mental State Examination, Digit Span and Cambridge Neuropsychological Test Automated Battery (CANTAB), we compared multiple cognitive functions in 222 patients hospitalized with acute OP pesticide self-poisoning with a control group of 52 patients hospitalized with paracetamol overdose, at three time points: on discharge following clinical recovery, 6 weeks and 6 months post-ingestion. Intergroup comparisons at each time point were done in multiple regression models, adjusting for sex, age, education and psychiatric comorbidities. OP within-group analysis was done to determine a dose-response relationship.



RESULTS: After adjusting for covariates, the OP poisoned group had significantly poorer working memory (Digit Span) and episodic memory (CANTAB Paired Associates Learning); impaired spatial planning (CANTAB Stocking of Cambridge); and slower response speed in the sustained attention task (CANTAB Rapid Visual Information Processing), in the post-discharge assessment. Only working memory and episodic memory measures were impaired in the OP group at 6 weeks, whereas no significant intergroup differences were observed at 6 months. The OP subgroup who had complete red cell acetylcholinesterase inhibition on admission had poorer episodic memory when tested post-discharge than those who had partial inhibition, but no significant subgroup differences were observed at 6 weeks or 6 months.



DISCUSSION: Acute OP pesticide poisoning may cause neuropsychological impairment that outlasts the cholinergic phase on a subacute time scale; but does not cause measurable chronic neuropsychological deficits.

Language: en