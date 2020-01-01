Abstract

Although cyberbullying has attracted a good deal of research attention in recent years, we know much less about how cyberbullying differs by race and ethnicity, and the few studies that have examined this topic have yielded conflicting findings. In the current study, 352 White and Black respondents answered questions about their victimization and perpetration experiences with both traditional bullying and cyberbullying. More than 80% of both White and Black participants indicated that they had been victims of traditional bullying, and over 45% had been victims of cyberbullying at least once. Fewer reported perpetrating either type of bullying. Texting and social media were the most common forms of technology used by both White and Black respondents as well as the most common venues by which cyberbullying occurred. For all participants, cyberbullying victimization was associated with greater suicidal ideation, and traditional bullying victimization was related to higher loneliness, depression, and suicidal ideation. At higher frequencies of traditional bullying victimization, Black respondents reported higher loneliness than did White participants. Understanding patterns of technology use and experiences with cyberbullying victimization and perpetration will help to inform effective strategies for prevention and intervention. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en