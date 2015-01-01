Abstract

Microfinance interventions may have differential effects on relationship dynamics among subpopulations of women. We estimated the association between microfinance participation duration and physical abuse, relationship power, and transactional sex in a sample of Haitian women (n = 304). Furthermore, we tested for moderation by age. In older women, microfinance tended to be associated with reduced risk of violence, low relationship power, and transactional sex. These associations were not observed for younger women. Thus, older Haitian women may benefit from microfinance in ways that younger women do not. Future studies should examine whether additional training and resources could improve outcomes in younger women.

