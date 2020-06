Abstract

PURPOSE: In this study, the cyber aggression in relationships scale (CARS) was intended to be adapted to Turkish.



DESIGN AND METHODS: The study was designed as a methodological study with 426 students.



FINDINGS: The best fit index values for both the cyber perpetration and cyber victimization scales (CVSs) were obtained through confirmatory factor analysis. Cronbach's α internal consistency coefficients for the overall and sub-dimensions of the cyber perpetration scale and CVS were found to range from 0.88 to 0.92 and 0.85 to 0.91, respectively.



PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: In the study, CARS was found to be a valid and reliable instrument for Turkish society.

Language: en