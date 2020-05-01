SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Casewell NR, Jackson TNW, Laustsen AH, Sunagar K. Trends Pharmacol. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Union of Pharmacology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tips.2020.05.006

PMID

32564899

Abstract

Snake venoms are mixtures of toxins that vary extensively between and within snake species. This variability has serious consequences for the management of the world's 1.8 million annual snakebite victims. Advances in 'omic' technologies have empowered toxinologists to comprehensively characterize snake venom compositions, unravel the molecular mechanisms that underpin venom variation, and elucidate the ensuing functional consequences. In this review, we describe how such mechanistic processes have resulted in suites of toxin isoforms that cause diverse pathologies in human snakebite victims and we detail how variation in venom composition can result in treatment failure. Finally, we outline current therapeutic approaches designed to circumvent venom variation and deliver next-generation treatments for the world's most lethal neglected tropical disease.


Language: en

Keywords

antivenom; gene duplication; protein neofunctionalization; snakebite; toxins; venom evolution

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print