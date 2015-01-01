Abstract

In order to research the impact that coal mine lighting environment has on human safety behavior in the underground coal mine, we built a coal mine lighting simulation experiment system, where there is both general lighting and local lighting, divided into 6 different illumination gradients, namely, 0 lm/m2 (lx), 10 lx, 30 lx, 50 lx, 75 lx, 100 lx to test and analyze the effects of general illumination gradients have on human fatigue, attention, reaction, and eye-hand coordination with SPSS Version 22.0 software.



RESULTS show that illuminance has a significant effect on human fatigue, attention, reaction ability, and eye-hand coordination ability. Specifically, human fatigue is negatively correlated, and other indicators are positively correlated with the increase of illuminance. Notably, attention distribution ability seems to be most significantly influenced by illuminance according to this study, followed by human fatigue, reaction and eye-hand coordination ability. The results of the study indicate that the illumination of the general lighting environment is expected to be controlled at a gradient of at least 50 -75 lx or above in the coal mine environment where there is both general lighting and local lighting to reduce the incidence of accidents.

