Citation
Kong X, Das S, Jha K, Zhang Y. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 144: e105620.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32570086
Abstract
Speeding is considered as one of the most significant contributing factors to severe traffic crashes. Understanding the associations between trip/driving/roadways features and speeding behavior is crucial for both researchers and practitioners. This research utilized naturalistic driving data collected by the Safety Pilot Model Deployment (SPMD) program and roadway features from a road inventory dataset - Highway Performance Monitoring System (HPMS), provided by the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), to investigate the hidden rules that associated trip/driving/roadway features with speeding behavior. A classification-based association (CBA) algorithm was adopted to explore the hidden rules from two perspectives of speeding: speeding duration and speeding pattern.
Language: en
Keywords
Association rules; Driving characteristics; Geometric features; Speeding duration; Speeding pattern; Trip features