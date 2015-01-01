Abstract

Traditional human-vision-based watchtower systems are being gradually replaced by the machine-vision-based watchtower system. The visual range of machine-vision-based watchtower is smaller than the range of traditional human-vision-based watchtower, which has led to a sharp increase in the number of towers that should be deployed. Consequently, the overlapping area between watchtowers is larger and overlaps are more frequent than in conventional watchtower networks. This poses an urgent challenge: identifying the optimal locations for deployment. If the number of required watchtowers must be increased to extend the detection coverage, overlaps among watchtowers are inevitable and result in viewshed redundancy. However, this redundancy of the viewshed resources of the watchtowers has not been utilized in the design of fire detection systems. Moreover, fire ignition factors, such as climatic factors, fuels, and human behaviour, cause the fire occurrence risk to differ among forest areas. Thus, the fire risk map of the area should also be considered in watchtower deployment. A fire risk model is used as the first step in producing the fire risk map, which is used to propose a new watchtower deployment model for optimizing the watchtower system by integrating viewshed analysis, location allocation, and multi-coverage of the high-fire-risk area while considering the budget constraints for providing optimal coverage. We use a real dataset of a forest park to evaluate the applicability of our approach. The proposed approach is evaluated against the FV-NB (Full coVerage with No Budget constraint) algorithm and the XV-B (maXimum possible coVerage with a Budget constraint) algorithm in terms of performance. The evaluation results demonstrate that our approach realizes higher coverage gain and excellent multiple-coverage of the fire risk area by integrating the viewshed and the fire risk level into location allocation while satisfying requirements on the overall coverage and budget. The proposed approach is more suitable in the environments with moderate watchtower density, in which overlapping areas are frequent. It offers as much as 8.9-17.3% improvement of multiple-coverage of the high-fire-risk area.

