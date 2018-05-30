|
van der Sluijs R, Fiddelers AAA, Waalwijk JF, Reitsma JB, Dirx MJ, Den Hartog D, Evers SMAA, Goslings JC, Hoogeveen WM, Lansink KW, Leenen LPH, van Heijl M, Poeze M. Diagn Progn Res 2020; 4: e10.
(Copyright © 2020)
32566758 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Field triage of trauma patients is crucial to get the right patient to the right hospital within a particular time frame. Minimization of undertriage, overtriage, and interhospital transfer rates could substantially reduce mortality rates, life-long disabilities, and costs. Identification of patients in need of specialized trauma care is predominantly based on the judgment of Emergency Medical Services professionals and a pre-hospital triage protocol. The Trauma Triage App is a smartphone application that includes a prediction model to aid Emergency Medical Services professionals in the identification of patients in need of specialized trauma care. The aim of this trial is to assess the impact of this new digital approach to field triage on the primary endpoint undertriage.
Emergency Medical Services; Triage; Impact; Ambulance; Cluster-randomized; Prediction model; Stepped-wedge; Trauma Triage App; Trial; Unidirectional crossover