Abstract

One important objective of urban traffic signal control is to reduce individual delay and improve safety for travelers in both private car and public bus transit. To achieve signal control optimization from the perspective of all users, this paper proposes a platoon-based adaptive signal control (PASC) strategy to provide multimodal signal control based on the online connected vehicle (CV) information. By introducing unified phase precedence constraints, PASC strategy is not restricted by fixed cycle length and offsets. A mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) model is proposed to optimize signal timings in a real-time manner, with platoon arrival and discharge dynamics at stop line modeled as constraints. Based on the individual passenger occupancy, the objective function aims at minimizing total personal delay for both buses and automobiles. With the communication between signals, PASC achieves to provide implicit coordination for the signalized arterials. Simulation results by VISSIM microsimulation indicate that PASC model successfully reduces around 40% bus passenger delay and 10% automobile delay, respectively, compared with signal timings optimized by SYNCHRO.



RESULTS from sensitivity analysis demonstrate that the model performance is not sensitive to the number fluctuation of bus passengers, and the requested CV penetration rate range is around 20% for the implementation.

Language: en