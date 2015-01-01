|
Citation
|
Kim BKE, Quinn CR, Logan-Greene P, DiClemente R, Voisin D. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 108: e104648.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32565590 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Behaviors like truancy, running away, curfew violation, and alcohol possession fall under the status offense category and can have serious consequences for adolescents. The Juvenile Justice and Delinquency and Prevention Act prohibited detaining status offenders. We explored the degree to which African American adolescent girls were being detained for status offenses and the connections to their behavioral health risks and re-confinement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
African American females; African American youth; Deinstitutionalization; Detention; Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act; Status offense