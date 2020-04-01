Abstract

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that has been of great interest to the practicing allergists because, in childhood, it is recognized as the first step in the atopic march that leads to food allergy, allergic rhinitis, and asthma. Recent advances in our understanding of the complex pathobiology of AD reveal an important role for skin barrier dysfunction, genetic variation (particularly filaggrin mutations), environmental factors, and the microbiome and immune pathway polarization. Beyond the characteristic skin inflammation of AD, there has been an increasing appreciation of its systemic effects leading to increased autoimmune and cardiovascular disease. These systemic effects may be due to the spillover of proinflammatory cytokines such as interleukin (IL)-4, IL-13, IL-17, thymic stromal lymphopoietin, IL-33, and interferon gamma from the skin into the circulation.

Language: en