Journal Article

Citation

No Author(s) Listed. Arch. Med. Sadowej Kryminol. 2019; 69(4): 222-227.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Polish Forensic Medicine Society)

DOI

10.5114/amsik.2019.95573

PMID

32564578

Abstract

A fatal case of drowning under the influence of multiple psychotropic drugs, such as quetiapine, escitalopram, aripiprazole and flunitrazepam, is presented. Quantitative toxicological analysis of a femoral blood sample revealed concentrations of quetiapine, escitalopram, aripiprazole and 7-aminoflunitrazepam (a metabolite of flunitrazepam) of 1.266 µg/ml, 0.609 µg/ml, 0.124 µg/ml and 0.055 µg/ml, respectively. From the autopsy findings, results of toxicological examination and investigation by the authorities, we concluded that the cause of death was drowning under the influence of mainly quetiapine and escitalopram.


Language: en

Keywords

drowning; escitalopram; multiple psychotropic drugs; quetiapine

