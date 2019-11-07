Abstract

Car accident victims commonly report cervical spine distortion as their injury. Problems with proving this kind of injury, including its effects, come to light in insurance claims adjustment, and if the tortfeasor driver or the insurer refuses to pay compensation or general damages, such problems should be resolved in court. This paper discusses legal issues involved in proving whiplash-associated disorders under the law as it stood before 7 November 2019 and after the rules of civil procedure were amended.

