Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: The relationships between direct trauma, whiplash injuries and temporomandibular disorders (TMD) have not been well established. The aim of this study was to evaluate the percentage of direct and/or whiplash trauma in patients with TMDs.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: The clinical records of 237 patients with temporomandibular disorders who had sought treatment at the Orofacial Pain Clinic were reviewed. Clinical data for age and gender of the patients, history of trauma, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) sounds and TMD diagnosis were extracted from the medical records of all included patients. The presence of TMJ sounds and TMD diagnosis had been determined based on the Research Diagnostic Criteria for TMDs.



RESULTS: The mean age of patients with osteoarthritis was significantly higher than that of patients with disc displacement with reduction (p=0.001, p ˂ 0.05). There was no statistically significant gender-based difference in diagnosis, clicking, crepitus and trauma frequency (p > 0.05). A history of direct and whiplash trauma was observed in 18.6% and 14.8% of patients, respectively. Statistical analysis for the relationship between clicking and crepitus, and trauma showed no significant correlation (p > 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Direct and/or whiplash trauma in patients with temporomandibular disorders were not associated with the diagnostic records and temporomandibular joint sounds.

