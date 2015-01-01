Abstract

Emergency response drivers (ERDs) are often required to engage in high-risk driving manoeuvres on their way to a reported incident. Such risk requires that these drivers receive a high-level of training and continued development. The aim of this paper was to investigate an innovative format for a new potential tool that could support the training and assessment of these drivers: a single-clip Holistic Hazard Test, containing multiple hazards in a single route. In study one, we created a proof-of-concept 15-minute clip containing hazards, multiple-choice questions and probes to collect self-reported safety ratings. ERDs were more accurate on the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) than a control group, though response time scores to hazards did not reach the threshold for significance. In study two, we refined the development process and created a series of new holistic hazard tests across four counties of the East Midlands, UK. Each test contained many hazards and MCQs that assessed situation awareness and decision-making, based on the results of study 1. Participants were recruited across the four counties and were presented with both the test that was specific to their county and one of the unfamiliar-location tests, in order to assess the generalisability of the tests across different locales. The results showed no differences regarding location familiarity, suggesting that tests filmed in one area of the country can be viewed by drivers elsewhere without detriment to performance. ERDs once again responded to MCQs more accurately, and also scored more hazard points on the basis of faster responses to hazards compared to control participants. These results suggest such tests can successfully tap into ERD-specific skills with regard to spotting, predicting and responding to hazards on the road. We recommend refinement of this tool for assessment of emergency response drivers, and further development to extend the materials to create a training tool.

