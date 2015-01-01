|
Asaoka Y, Won M, Morita T, Ishikawa E, Goto Y. Int. J. Neuropsychopharmacol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
32574348
BACKGROUND: Accumulating evidence suggests that deficits in decision making and judgment may be involved in several psychiatric disorders, including addiction. Behavioral addiction is a conceptually new psychiatric condition, raising a debate of what criteria would define behavioral addiction, and several impulse control disorders are equivalently considered as behavioral addiction. In this preliminary study with a relatively small sample size, we investigated how decision making and judgment were compromised in behavioral addiction to further characterize this psychiatric condition.
Behavioral addiction; Cognitive bias; Impulse control disorder; Prefrontal cortex; Probability judgment