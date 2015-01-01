Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Ladder-related falls are a common cause of patients presenting to emergency departments (ED) with serious injury. The impacts of ladder-related injuries were assessed at six-months post-injury using the quality of life, AQoL 4D Basic (AQoL) instrument.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a prospective observational study, conducted and reported according to the STROBE statement. All adult patients with ladder-related injuries who presented to two EDs in southeast Queensland, Australia between October 2015 and October 2016 were approached. Initial participant interviews took place at the time of ED presentation or shortly thereafter, with follow-up telephone interview at six-months.



RESULTS: There were 177 enrolments, 43 (24%) were lost to follow up. There were statistically significant changes post-injury for three of the four AQoL dimensions: independence, social relationships and psychological wellbeing, as well as the global AQoL. Twenty-four (18%) participants reported a clinically significant deterioration in independence, 26 (20%) participants reported a clinically significant deterioration in their social relationships, and 34 participants (40%) reporting a clinically significant deterioration in their psychological wellbeing. Nine of the twelve individual items (in AQoL dimension) deteriorated after injury, there was no change in two items (vision and hearing) and an improvement reported in one (communication). The largest changes (> 25% of participants) were reported with sleeping, anxiety worry and depression, and pain. Across the global AQoL dimension, 65 (49%) participants reported a clinically significant deterioration. The severity of injury as measured by the ISS was an independent predictor of the change in AQoL scores (p<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Injuries related to falls from ladders continue to have a profound impact on patients at six-months post-injury as measured using the AQoL instrument. This adds to previous research which has demonstrated considerable morbidity and mortality at the time of injury.



PREVENTION: Older males using ladders at home are at high risk for serious long-term injury. Injury prevention strategies and the safety instructions packaged with the ladder need to be targeted to this at-risk community group. There may also be a role for regulatory bodies to mandate a stabilising device to be included with the ladder at the time of purchase.

