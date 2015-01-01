Abstract

BACKGROUND: Distinguishing the impacts of neighborhood income and off-premise alcohol outlet density on alcohol use has proven difficult, particularly given the conflation of these measures across neighborhood areas. We explicitly test for differential effects related to individual and area income and outlet densities on alcohol use and alcohol use disorders (AUDs) by implementing a stratified microecological sample.



METHODS: The East Bay Neighborhoods Study included a survey of 984 residents of 72 microenvironments within a geographically contiguous 6-city area in California and Systematic social observations of each site. The sites included 18 areas in each of 4 strata (high/low median household income and off-premise outlet density). We assessed 4 outcomes: 28-day drinking frequency, average quantity of alcohol consumed per drinking occasion, 28-day drinking volume, and Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) score. We used zero-inflated negative binomial regression with standard errors adjusted for site clusters to relate drinking measures to individual-level age, race/ethnicity, gender, marital status, education, and income, and neighborhood indicators of site strata, physical disorder, and physical decay. An interaction term was tested representing site-level by individual-level income.



RESULTS: Living in a high-income site, regardless of off-premise alcohol outlet density, was associated with more frequent drinking and higher alcohol dependence/problems. Both individual-level income and site-level income were related to greater frequencies of use, but lower income drinkers in high-income areas drank more than comparable drinkers in low-income areas. Study participants living in high-density off-premise alcohol outlet sites drank less frequently but did not differ in terms of either AUDIT scores or heavy drinking from participants living in low-density sites.



CONCLUSIONS: Using a stratified microecological sampling design, we were able to directly assess statistical associations of off-premise outlet density and neighborhood median household income with patterns of drinking and AUDs. Caution should be used interpreting prior study findings linking off-premise outlet densities to drinking.

