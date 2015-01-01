|
Mondolfi Miguel ML, Pino-Juste M. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32573368
This case study aims to determine the efficacy of a program based on drama therapy, theater of the oppressed, and psychodrama to reduce psychological malaise (post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD], depression, anxiety) and sexist stereotypes, and improve self-esteem, quality of life, life purpose, and communication skills in women victims of intimate partner violence. A pretest and a posttest were administered to a single group using psychometric instruments; in addition, an evaluation of the process was done using participatory observation.
domestic violence; gender-based violence; program based on drama-theater; psychological malaise; skill improvement