Abstract

This study examined the swimming competence of primary school children, and how it was related to swimming activity, non-fatal aquatic events, and demographic factors. Primary school students (N = 4959; female = 2705, male = 2241; age range = 5 to 14 years) across 28 schools in the 15 districts of Hong Kong completed the Swimming Competence Questionnaire, and questions about their swimming experience, non-fatal aquatic events, and demographic variables. Descriptive statistics showed that over 60% of children could swim more than 5m, but less than 50% could swim over 25m. Over 50% of children were able to perform some basic swimming skills (e.g., holding breath underwater, floating, poolside/kickboard kicking, and treading water). Swimming competence was positively predicted by the demographic factors (i.e., age, sex, family income, and parents' highest education level), swimming experience, learning experience, and swimming location. Treading water was the only factor of swimming competence that established asignificant negative association with non-fatal aquatic events. Current results can be used to target key groups to improve children's swimming competence and reduce non-fatal aquatic events; children from lower socio-economic backgrounds and with less swimming experience should be encouraged to participate in more formal learn to swim lessons.

