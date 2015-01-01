|
Citation
|
Sisler SM, Schapiro NA, Nakaishi M, Steinbuchel P. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32573060
|
Abstract
|
TOPIC: This article will briefly review screening for depression and suicidal ideation in primary care and school-based clinics, with a focus on in-depth screening for imminent suicide risk, developing a safety plan, and incorporating handoffs to urgent and emergency mental health care personnel. The article will cover current definitions of levels of suicidal risk and clinic-based protocols for a team approach to adolescents in crisis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide prevention; adolescent suicide; behavioral health integration