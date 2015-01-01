Abstract

TOPIC: This article will briefly review screening for depression and suicidal ideation in primary care and school-based clinics, with a focus on in-depth screening for imminent suicide risk, developing a safety plan, and incorporating handoffs to urgent and emergency mental health care personnel. The article will cover current definitions of levels of suicidal risk and clinic-based protocols for a team approach to adolescents in crisis.



PURPOSE: To provide primary care and behavioral health nurses with evidence-based suicide risk screening and assessment tools and best practices for using them in patient-centered encounters with adolescents with suicidal thinking or behavior.



SOURCES USED: Journal articles, books, and reports.



CONCLUSION: Past studies have shown that many individuals who died by suicide had seen a primary care provider in 30 days before their deaths. Nurses in primary care settings should develop clinic-based protocols for screening all adolescents for suicide risk, developing safety plans, and providing suicidal youth and families with monitoring, appropriate referrals, follow-up, and support.

Language: en