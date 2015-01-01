Abstract

The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) leads the nation in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the adverse health effects of public health emergencies and disasters. In addition to biological, radiological and nuclear agents, the risk of a high consequence public health emergency due to the intentional and/or accidental release of chemical agents is a major growing concern of the US government. As such, the federal government is fully committed to address public health security threats posed by chemicals. To enhance chemical emergency preparedness and response, HHS oversees the interdepartmental research, advanced development, regulatory review and approval, procurement, and stockpiling of medical countermeasures (MCMs). Within the National Institute of Health (NIH/HHS), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is responsible for the fundamental research and early development of MCMs to prevent deaths and/or treat injuries during and after emergencies due to large scale chemical exposure. This commentary provides an overview of the NIAID/NIH Chemical Countermeasures Research Program (CCRP) and resources to facilitate the research, discovery, and early development of chemical MCMs. Available product development resources include research funding opportunities, expert advice from the NIH, and preclinical and efficacy service support cores to reduce opportunity costs and entry barriers for prospective developers interested in entering or accelerating the development of chemical MCMs.

