Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the aging rate in the traumatic brain injury population increases, the number of patients taking antithrombotic drugs is also expected to increase among the population with traumatic brain injury; however, the utility or risk of reversal of such drugs is unclear. Therefore, we performed a retrospective cohort study of the effect of reversal of antithrombotic drugs on geriatric traumatic brain injury at our hospital.



METHODS: The study subjects included 83 patients(65 years or older)with intracranial traumatic lesions or skull fractures who were admitted to our hospital during 2013-2018. According to the hospital's protocol, we performed platelet transfusion in patients taking antiplatelet drugs, prothrombin complex concentrate(PCC)administration in patients taking warfarin and direct oral anticoagulants except dabigatran: factor IX complex before January 2018 and four-factor PCC after February 2018. We administered idarucizumab in the case of dabigatran. Fresh frozen plasma transfusion was additionally performed in operative cases.



RESULTS: Twenty-six patients took antithrombotic drugs. There was no significant difference in the ratio of talk and deteriorate, favorable outcome(Glasgow Outcome Scale: good recovery+moderate disability), and hospitalization period between the non-antithrombotic and antithrombotic administration groups involving reversal. The timing of antithrombotic drug resumption varied, but no major embolic event occurred during the follow-up period.



CONCLUSION: This study suggests that reversal of antithrombotic drugs in geriatric traumatic brain injury may contribute to suppression of talk and deteriorate and lead to more favorable outcomes. As there are also contradictory reports about the utility of reversal, additional studies should be performed for confirmation.

Language: ja