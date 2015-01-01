|
Citation
|
Oyesanya TO, Turkstra LS, Brown RL. J. Nurs. Meas. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32571977
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to assess psychometric properties of the Perceptions of Brain Injury Survey (PBIS), an instrument designed to assess nurses' perceptions and preparation to care for patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traumatic brain injury; beliefs; nurses; instrument development; perceptions; psychometrics