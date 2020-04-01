|
Schepis TS, McCabe SE, Ford JA. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32571754
PURPOSE: U.S. homeschooling increased by 50% over 2007-2016. Homeschooled adolescents may have lower substance use rates, but previous research treated other adolescents as homogeneous despite within-group differences. We used the 2015-2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health to compare adolescent substance use and psychopathology by homeschooled/educational status.
Adolescent; Education; Substance use; Homeschool; Prescription misuse