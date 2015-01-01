SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Martinez DA, Landon KA, McDermott W, Roth J, Schnall AH, Talbert TP, Mainzer HM. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/dmp.2020.181

32571443

In the original publication of this article, the title was incorrect and the keywords were left out. The article has been corrected. The publisher apologizes for this error.

The original title (in error) was: Serial hurricanes the 2017 hurricane public health responses: case studies illustrating the role of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program

The corrected article may be read at DOI: https://doi.org/10.1017/dmp.2020.75

Language: en

natural disasters; public health; emergency preparedness; disaster planning; erratum; public health surveillance

