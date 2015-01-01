Abstract

In the original publication of this article, the title was incorrect and the keywords were left out. The article has been corrected. The publisher apologizes for this error.



The original title (in error) was: Serial hurricanes the 2017 hurricane public health responses: case studies illustrating the role of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program



The corrected article may be read at DOI: https://doi.org/10.1017/dmp.2020.75



These corrections have been made to the article record in the SafetyLit database.

Language: en