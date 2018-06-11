|
Gandré C, Le Jeannic A, Vinet MA, Turmaine K, Courtet P, Roelandt JL, Vaiva G, Giraudeau B, Alberti C, Chevreul K. Trials 2020; 21(1): e553.
32571432
BACKGROUND: Suicide constitutes a cause of death which could be prevented by e-health programs accessible to the general population. Effective promotion has the potential to maximize the uptake of such programs. However, few e-health programs have been combined with promotion campaigns. The primary objective of this trial is to assess the effectiveness of a tailored promotion, at a local level, of a mobile application and website offering evidence-based content for suicide prevention (the StopBlues program), and to compare the effectiveness of two types of local promotion in terms of their impact on suicidal acts. Secondary objectives focus on the effectiveness of the promotion in terms of the intensity of utilization of the StopBlues program, help-seeking behaviors and the level of psychological impairment of program users.
Prevention; Suicide; Promotion; Intervention; Mental health; Help-seeking; Psychological distress; E-health; General population; Local authorities