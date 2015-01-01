|
Lowrie J, Brownlow H. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e980.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32571274
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There is concern about the detrimental effects of shift-workers' increasing working hours particularly when driving sleep deprived. The approach to measuring the magnitude of driving impairment caused by sleep deprivation was by comparing it to alcohol. The study compared driving performance after 24-h of wakefulness to performance with a BrAC of just over 22 μg/100mls of breath which is equal to 50 mg of alcohol per 100mls of blood (Scottish drink-drive limit). The effectiveness of coffee as a countermeasure for driver fatigue and the association between subjective impairment and actual performance was also investigated.
Driving; Alcohol; Caffeine; Sleep deprivation; Road traffic accident; Coffee