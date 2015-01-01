|
Schmid M, Michaud L, Bovio N, Guseva Canu I, Swiss National Cohort (SNC). BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): e324.
32571249
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major and complex public health problem. In Switzerland, suicide accounts for about 1000 deaths yearly and is the fourth leading cause of mortality. The first nationwide Swiss study of suicides identified eight male and four female occupations with statistically significant excess of suicide compared to the general Swiss population. Working time, self-employer status, low socio-economic status and low skill level required for occupation were associated with increase in suicide risk. Presently, we aim to compare the distribution of suicide risk across occupations with the prevalence of somatic and psychiatric morbidity in Swiss working-aged adults. We hypothesized that some diseases would cluster in particular occupations, indicating potential work-relatedness of suicides found in these occupations.
Language: en
Suicide; Occupational exposure; Concomitant disease; Psychosocial risk-factors; Underreporting; Work-relatedness