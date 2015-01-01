Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to examine the relationship of depressive symptomatology and personality traits with peripheral arterial disease (PAD).



METHODS: The sample of this cross-sectional study comprised of 300 individuals (Mage = 65.3 ± 8.7 years, 61.0% female) recruited from the offices of 33 general practitioners. Based on at-rest ankle-brachial index (ABI) values and claudication symptoms, four subsamples were formed: clear PAD-positive, clear PAD-negative, ABI-negative but symptomatic, and a non-compressible-artery group. The concurrent role of depression (assessed by a shortened version of the Beck Depression Inventory) and personality traits (measured by the Big Five Inventory) in predicting PAD status was examined using multinomial logistic regression - controlled for sex, age, hypertonia, diabetes, smoking, hazardous drinking, and body mass index.



RESULTS: Depressive symptomatology was significant in predicting peripheral arterial disease status even after controlling for both traditional risk factors and personality traits. Among the Big Five personality traits, neuroticism showed a significant, positive relationship with PAD - independently of depression.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with PAD - even those with asymptomatic forms of the disease - are at higher risk for suffering from depression compared to individuals without PAD, independently of neuroticism, other Big Five personality dimensions or traditional risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.

