Abstract

Serious accidents have been caused by drowsy bus drivers and have necessitated an examination of the risk factors involved. A questionnaire survey among employees of a bus company was conducted in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan in September 2014. Respondents were asked to report details of their work and life over the preceding month. The 301 valid responses by bus drivers (295 men and 6 women) with a mean age of 51.6 years (range: 24-73 years) were used for analysis. Univariable logistic regression showed that factors affecting the incidence of collisions and near-miss incidents by drowsy drivers were continued driving when feeling sick, reporting a physical condition, number of sleep hours, time spent with family, working hours, and nutritional balance. According to a multiple regression analysis, continued driving when feeling sick (odds ratio: 3.421, 95% confidence interval: 1.618-7.231) was the only significant risk for the event. Managers should encourage drivers to voluntarily report poor health and should provide opportunities to stop driving if drivers experience physical discomfort or sleepiness. To improve road safety, educational measures are required for both drivers and managers to prevent driving under poor health conditions, although the decision to stop driving depends on drivers' subjective judgment.

Language: en