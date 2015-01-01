|
Citation
Huang Y, Aumüller P, Fietze I, Penzel T, Veauthier C. Physiol. Meas. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Institute of Physics, Publisher IOP Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32580182
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The Oxford Sleep Resistance Test (OSLER) consists of four tests over 40 minutes conducted in a dark and quiet room. If a dim light flashes the patient has to briefly depress a button and then press it again immediately which indicates that the patient resists sleep. The Multiple Wakefullness test (MWT) is another test to assess the ability to maintain wakefulness. Previous studies found a good correlation between the sleep latencies measured with the Osler and the MWT. The most widely used Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) measures the propensity to fall asleep and not the inability to stay awake. Up to date there are no studies comparing the Osler and the MSLT, which is the aim of the study presented here.
Language: en
Keywords
MSLT; Osler; polysomnography; sleepiness; stay awake