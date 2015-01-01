Abstract

The Posttraumatic Diagnostic Scale for DSM-5 (PDS-5) is an updated DSM-5 version of the PDS, a widely used measure for PTSD. The PDS-5 has recently been shown to possess sound psychometric properties and awaits cross-cultural validation. The present study aimed first, to evaluate the psychometric properties of the Chinese version of the PDS-5; second, to evaluate alternative factor models of DSM-5 PTSD symptoms with multiple trauma samples. Data were collected from five samples of Taiwanese trauma-exposed individuals (total N = 903): 138 burn injury survivors, 403 earthquake survivors, 181 trauma-exposed young adults, 91 trauma-exposed undergraduates, and 90 female domestic violence survivors. The Chinese PDS-5 possessed excellent internal consistency (α s = .94-.95) and satisfactory five-week (r = .80) and one-year temporal stability (r = 0.76). Convergent, concurrent, and discriminant validity were also established. Consistent with recent studies, confirmatory factor analyses demonstrated the best fit of a seven-factor Hybrid model, followed by a six-factor Anhedonia model across multiple trauma samples.

