|
Citation
|
Mills BM, Conrick KM, Anderson S, Bailes J, Boden BP, Conway D, Ellis J, Feld F, Grant M, Hainline B, Henry G, Herring SA, Hsu WK, Isakov A, Lindley TR, McNamara L, Mihalik JP, Neal TL, Putukian M, Rivara FP, Sills AK, Swartz EE, Vavilala MS, Courson R. J. Athl. Train. 2020; 55(6): 563-572.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, National Athletic Trainers' Association (USA))
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32579668
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Sports participation is among the leading causes of catastrophic cervical spine injury (CSI) in the United States. Appropriate prehospital care for athletes with suspected CSIs should be available at all levels of sport. The goal of this project was to develop a set of best-practice recommendations appropriate for athletic trainers, emergency responders, sports medicine and emergency physicians, and others engaged in caring for athletes with suspected CSIs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sports; collision athletes; emergency medicine; log-roll technique; spine board