Citation
Kent JB, Wood CL, Pugh K, Statuta SM, MacKnight JM. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32579417
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The growing concern over player safety and long-term health effects of sport-related concussion (SRC) led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) to implement the medical observer, whose primary job is to identify SRCs not seen by sideline medical staff. The primary aim of this survey was to determine if the MO identifies SRCs the sideline medical staff missed during gameplay.
Language: en
Keywords
Sport-related concussion; ATC spotter; eye in the sky; medical observer; NCAA football