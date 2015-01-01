|
Au JS, Martinez de Andino A, Mekawi Y, Silverstein MW, Lamis DA. Bipolar Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32579284
Individuals with bipolar disorder are at increased risk of dying by suicide compared to healthy controls and those with unipolar depression. Previous studies show that depressive symptoms and mixed episodes of mania and depression are related to suicide. However, most of these studies adopt a variable-centered approach to understanding how specific symptoms relate to suicidal ideation, without addressing how these symptoms and symptom profiles relate to suicidal behaviors.
suicide; depression; suicidal ideation; latent class analysis; mania