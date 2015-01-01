|
Tavakoli P, Boafo A, Jerome E, Campbell K. Clin. EEG Neurosci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32579028
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents. Suicidal behavior is associated with impairments in attention. Attention can be directed toward relevant events in the environment either actively, under voluntary control, or passively, by external salient events. The extent to which the risk for suicidal behavior affects active and passive attention is largely unknown.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; adolescence; event-related potentials; active attention; passive attention