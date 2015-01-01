|
Citation
Selitsky L, Markowitz N, Baxa DM, Kaljee L, Miree CA, Islam N, Burse C, Newaz R, Dankerlui D, Jacobsen G, Joseph C. Health Justice 2020; 8(1): e15.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32577955
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Justice-involved youth have higher rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and a higher prevalence of the associated sexual risk behaviors. Sexual risk behaviors are also associated with alcohol and drug use. Research suggests that a history of trauma is an important predictor of alcohol and drug use in youth offenders, and therefore is a likely contributor to sexual risk behavior in this population. The objective of this analysis is to determine the association of trauma, specifically, domestic violence and forced sex, to six sexual risk behaviors and a history of chlamydia among detained youth.
Language: en
Keywords
Trauma; Substance use; Domestic violence; Justice-involved youth; Juvenile; Sexual risk behaviors