Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1016/j.dib.2019.103828.].



The authors have discovered that the data associated with this article contained errors, specifically the value of the accelerometer that measures lateral accelerations, designated in the dataset by Ay. A bug in the software used to convert the collected data from binary to ASCII format during the experiments caused an inversion between Ay and another sensor. The figures below (Figs. 1–4) show the evolution of the accelerometers measurements (axe, Ay, Az) before and after the correction of the bug in the four fall datasets.



Corrected tables and figures are freely available by following this DOI:

10.1016/j.dib.2020.105577

Language: en