|
Citation
|
Fokkema T, de Vos RJ, Visser E, Krastman P, IJzerman J, Koes BW, Verhaar JAN, Bierma-Zeinstra SMA, van Middelkoop M. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2020; 6(1): e000780.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32577303 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Running-related injuries (RRIs) are frequent, but no effective injury prevention measures have been identified yet. Therefore, we have set up the INSPIRE trial in 2017, in which the effectiveness of an online injury prevention programme was tested. Although this programme was not effective in reducing the number of RRIs, we gained new insights from this study, which we used to design an enhanced, online multidisciplinary injury prevention programme. The aim of this study is to test the effectiveness of this enhanced injury prevention programme in a group of recreational runners.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; injuries; randomised controlled trial; running