Abstract

OBJECTIVE. To determine first-year Doctor of Pharmacy students' attitudes toward suicide and perceptions of the role of the pharmacist in assessing patients for suicidal ideation, and whether their previous pharmacy work experience influences these attitudes and perceptions.



METHODS. An anonymous online survey was administered to first-year student pharmacists at one school of pharmacy in North Carolina. Measures included gender, previous community pharmacy work experience, personal contact with suicide, and score on the Attitudes Toward Suicide (ATTS) scale.



RESULTS. Seventy-three student pharmacists (75%) completed the survey. The vast majority (92%) agreed or strongly agreed that suicide was a real disease. Similarly, most students (79%) agreed or strongly agreed that pharmacists have a professional responsibility to assess for suicidal ideation. There was not a significant association between ATTS score and previous community pharmacy work experience nor the perceived pharmacist's role in assessing for suicidal ideation. Additionally, there was no association between ATTS score and personal contact with suicide.



CONCLUSION. First-year student pharmacists, while undecided on their personal attitudes toward suicide, overwhelmingly agreed that suicide is a disease and that pharmacists have an important role in assessing patients for suicidal ideation. Pharmacy schools should implement training programs to prepare student pharmacists to identify suicidal ideation, design interventions to address student pharmacists' personal beliefs that may impact their ability to provide patient care, and provide students with adequate support skills to care for patients experiencing mental health crises.

Language: en