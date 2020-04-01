|
Citation
|
Bomysoad RN, Francis LA. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32576484
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have been linked with poor physical and mental health. This study examined adult respondents' (e.g. parental) reports from the 2016-17 National Survey of Children's Health, a nationally representative study of health outcomes and social contexts of U.S. households with noninstitutionalized children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Anxiety; Adverse childhood experiences; Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder; Conduct/behavioral problems; Substance use disorder