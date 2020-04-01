SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bomysoad RN, Francis LA. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2020.04.013

32576484

PURPOSE: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have been linked with poor physical and mental health. This study examined adult respondents' (e.g. parental) reports from the 2016-17 National Survey of Children's Health, a nationally representative study of health outcomes and social contexts of U.S. households with noninstitutionalized children.

METHODS: Logistic regression was used to examine associations between ACEs and reports of current depression, anxiety, conduct/behavioral problems, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and substance use disorder among youth (n = 29,617; 49% female) aged 12-17 years.

RESULTS: ACEs were associated with an increased likelihood of all current mental health diagnoses, particularly for youth exposed to four or more ACEs.

CONCLUSION: Although data relied on cross-sectional adult reports, results provide evidence of a graded association between ACEs exposure and adolescents' mental health conditions; associations with substance use disorder were particularly marked. Early childhood, multilevel, trauma-informed interventions are needed to prevent negative youth outcomes associated with ACEs.


Depression; Anxiety; Adverse childhood experiences; Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder; Conduct/behavioral problems; Substance use disorder

