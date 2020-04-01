Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of the study was to quantify changes in sleep during the middle-to-high school transition and determine if changes in sleep differ by sociodemographic characteristics.



METHODS: Adolescents were enrolled in eighth grade and followed into ninth grade (N = 110; 2,470 nights observed). The outcomes were actigraphy-estimated sleep duration, sleep onset, sleep offset, and sleep sufficiency (≥8 hours of sleep). The exposures were school grade (eighth or ninth), school night status (school or nonschool), sex (female or male), and race (white, black, or other).



RESULTS: On school nights, sleep duration declined by 25.8 minutes per night (p <.001) from eighth to ninth grade. There was no change in sleep duration on nonschool nights. Timing of sleep onset was 22.2 minutes later on school nights (p <.001) and 17.4 minutes later on nonschool nights (p < .001) in ninth grade. Timing of sleep offset did not change on school mornings but was 22.2 minutes later on nonschool mornings (p <.001) in ninth grade. The proportion of school nights (and nonschool nights) with sleep duration ≥8 hours was 9.4% (38.3%) in eighth grade and 5.7% (35.9%) in ninth grade. The odds of sleeping ≥8 hours per night was 42% lower in ninth grade, compared toeighth grade (odds ratio =.58; 95% confidence interval:.37,.91). Males were 59% less likely to sleep ≥8 hours per night. Black adolescents were 51% less likely to sleep ≥8 hours per night.



CONCLUSIONS: Insufficient sleep is highly prevalent, especially on school nights and among male and black adolescents, and this problem worsens with the transition to high school.

Language: en