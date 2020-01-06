Abstract

Blast injury is the main cause of injury in the battlefield, which also occurs frequently in the civil field and modern society. The damage caused by blast is more complicated than other types of trauma. Primary blast injury is a common type of blast injury, which can cause multiple organ damage with complex mechanism. Tissue and vascular endothelium damage and organ hypoperfusion are the consistent manifestations of most organ damage. However, due to the concealed damage caused by the primary blast injury, it is difficult to recognize it in time. The study of coagulation function and acid-base balance change after primary blast injury can bring benefits to its early diagnosis and intervention, thus improving the prognosis and mortality of blast injury. However, at present, the research on primary blast injury mostly focuses on single organ damage. Lack of research on systemic coagulation and acid-base balance changes calls for further research. Such research has a practical significance for the early diagnosis and optimization of tactical care for primary blast injury. This article reviews the injury characteristics, epidemiology, mechanism and the relationship with trauma-induced coagulopathy (TIC) in primary blast injury to provide reference for related researches.

Language: zh