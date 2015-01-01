Abstract

BACKGROUND: Legal access to medical cannabis is increasing world-wide. Despite this, there is a lack of evidence surrounding its efficacy on mental health outcomes, particularly, on depression. This study assesses the effect of medical cannabis on Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) scores in adult patients between 2014 and 2019 in Ontario and Alberta, Canada.



METHODS: An observational cohort study of medically authorized cannabis patients in Ontario and Alberta. Overall change in PHQ-9 scores from baseline to follow-up were evaluated (mean change) over a time period of up to 3.2 years.



RESULTS: 37,338 patients from the cohort had an initial PHQ-9 score recorded with 5103 (13.7%) patients having follow-up PHQ-9 scores. The average age was 54 yrs. (SD 15.7), 46% male, 50% noted depression at baseline. The average PHQ-9 score at baseline was 10.5 (SD 6.9), following a median follow-up time of 196 days (IQR: 77-451) the average final PHQ-9 score was 10.3 (SD 6.8) with a mean change of - 0.20 (95% CI: - 0.26, - 0.14, p-value < 0.0001). Overall, 4855 (95.1%) had no clinically significant change in their PHQ-9 score following medical cannabis use while 172 (3.4%) reported improvement and 76 (1.5%) reported worsening of their depression symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Although the majority showed no clinically important changes in PHQ-9 scores, a number of patients showed improvement or deteriorations in PHQ-9 scores. Future studies should focus on the parallel use of screening questionnaires to control for PHQ-9 sensitivity and to explore potential factors that may have attributed to the improvement in scores pre- and post- 3-6 month time period.

