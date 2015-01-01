Abstract

The purpose of the current study was to examine the relationship of suicide exposure with depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder across three occupational groups likely to be exposed to suicide (i.e., first responders, crisis workers, mental health professionals). An online survey was completed by 1,048 participants.



RESULTS indicated that first responders, mental health professionals, and crisis workers were all exposed to suicide in the routine course of their occupation. Exposure to suicide significantly impacted mental health, specifically on depression, anxiety, and PTSD symptoms. The level of exposure to suicide was associated with higher levels of depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

