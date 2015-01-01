|
Citation
|
Aldrich RS, Cerel J. Omega (Westport) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Baywood Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32576124
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of the current study was to examine the relationship of suicide exposure with depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder across three occupational groups likely to be exposed to suicide (i.e., first responders, crisis workers, mental health professionals). An online survey was completed by 1,048 participants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; anxiety; post-traumatic stress disorder; occupational suicide exposure