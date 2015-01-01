SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tseng YC, Hsu HT. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10803548.2020.1785183

32576079

Caught-in accidents are the most common types of occupational accidents in Taiwan's manufacturing industry. Although the law stipulates that as a control measure, specific machinery and equipment must comply with safety standards before leaving the factory, caught-in accidents are still reported. Therefore, education and training are important. We referred to Kirkpatrick's four-level model for analysis and chose a film manufacturer as the study subject. Workers were divided into three groups to evaluate the effectiveness of different training methods: (1) without safety/health education and training (control group), (2) with traditional lecture teaching, and (3) with practical experiential training. Although statistically significant overall, only the group with practical experiential training showed statistically significant differences in graph selection and occupational accident videos than the group without safety/health education and training. Therefore, we suggest using traditional indoor lectures and practical experiential training for risk anticipation in enterprises to improve their performance.


Language: en

ability to anticipate risks; Caught in accidents; experiential training

